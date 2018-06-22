Doctors on strike after torture on colleague

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Doctors have gone on a strike for an indefinite period to protest the attack and torture on their colleague by family members of a patient at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital on Thursday.
Mohammad Haroon and his brother Fazlur Rehman allegedly tortured Dr Sohail when he refused to examine their father Ghulam Mustafa before those already in line at the emergency department.
MANSEHRA: Doctors have gone on a strike for an indefinite period to protest the attack and torture on their colleague by family members of a patient at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital on Thursday.
Mohammad Haroon and his brother Fazlur Rehman allegedly tortured Dr Sohail when he refused to examine their father Ghulam Mustafa before those already in line at the emergency department.
Comments