Fri June 22, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Doctors on strike after torture on colleague

MANSEHRA: Doctors have gone on a strike for an indefinite period to protest the attack and torture on their colleague by family members of a patient at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

Mohammad Haroon and his brother Fazlur Rehman allegedly tortured Dr Sohail when he refused to examine their father Ghulam Mustafa before those already in line at the emergency department.

