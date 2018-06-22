Fri June 22, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Pakistan squash players in top form

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players dominated the second day of Borneo Junior Squash Open being played in Malaysia.

All the budding players barring Yaseen Khattak reached next round of the championship by winning their respective matches.In Under-13 category, Yaseen lost to Malaysian Tay Jung by winning the match 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 6-11.

Noor Zaman upset fifth seed Australian Curtis Oscar 12-10, 11-6, 11-9 in the Under-15 category. Muhammad Ammad beat Malaysian Tang Baranard in the second round 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6 while Mohammad Hamza got the better of Malaysian Parakash Levinish 11-5, 11-7, 11-2.

Hammad Khan outplayed Malaysian Gan Ian 10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-5 in the Under-17 category.Khushal Riaz Khan defeated Lee Danish from Hong Kong with a game score of 11-2, 13-11, 11-4. In Under-19 category, Zeeshan Zeb beat Malaysian Jong Jiang with a game score of 11-1, 11-1, 11-6.

