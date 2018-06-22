Fri June 22, 2018
Newspost

June 22, 2018

Water, please!

Karachi is a city of around 20 million people but the water distribution to its residents is extremely poorly managed. Many localities continue to face an acute shortage of water. The chief justice of Pakistan recently ordered the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to prepare lists of residents of these localities and supply them water. The residents queue outside the government designated water supply sites even in the hot and humid weather; they did so while fasting during the month of Ramazan too. Sadly, some are turned away despite having waited for hours, because only a lucky few can find their names on the list that can only accommodate 100 houses.

This procedure has proved to be more cumbersome than paying extra money to private water tanker providers. While people suffer to get hold of such a basic necessity, our ruling elite and concerned state departments blame one another over poor management. Karachi needs an immediate and pragmatic solution for its water woes; authorities need to act now.

Asad Jeelani

Karachi

