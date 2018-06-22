JS Global to organise Pakistan Investment Conference USA

KARACHI: JS Global Capital Limited - Pakistan’s largest and premier Brokerage and Investment Banking firm has once again taken the lead in presenting Pakistan’s economic growth story to international investors by organizing the Pakistan Investment Conference 2018 in Washington and New York.

Starting from June 25, 2018. This event follows the highly successful Pakistan Investment Conference - New York held last year.

The objective of the conference is to highlight Pakistan, its economy and corporate sectors amongst foreign investors and present a positive national narrative on the international stage. This conference aims to pitch Pakistan as one of the most attractive investment destinations amongst the Emerging Markets Class.

A high powered delegation led by Mohammad Zubair, H.E. Governor of Sind, Richard Morin, CEO PSX and Kamran Nasir, CEO JS Global Capital Limited will be travelling to Washington DC to inaugurate the session.

Commencing with meetings with United States Treasury and State Department representatives, the conference will continue the next day with meetings with US Pakistan Business Council and discussions at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. On June 27, the conference will move to the financial capital New York City, where JS Global has arranged exclusive meetings with selected US investors.

An example of the scale of this event is reflected in the fact that the Chief Executives/Chief Financial Officers of over 10 listed companies will attend the Pakistan Investment Conference to showcase their companies’ profile, performance and future plans to major US Investors for both foreign portfolio and direct investment. JS Global with its US partners has arranged an extensive and exhaustive meeting line-up for these corporate representatives to help portray the investment potential of Pakistan. These investors include the Global Top Asset Managers with trillions of dollars under management.

JS Global along with its US partner Rosenblatt Securities, Inc, one of the top Institutional Brokerage and Advisory Firms in the US will jointly host this conference. The list of Pakistani corporations attending the conference is United Bank Limited (UBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), Engro Corporation (ENGRO), Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC), DG Khan Cement (DGKC), AGP Limited (AGP), JS Bank (JSBL), Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (FFBL), Fauji Foods Limited (FFL), Meezan Bank (MEBL) amongst others.***