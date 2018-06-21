Thu June 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

27 persons nabbed for festive firing

KOHAT: The police arrested 27 persons for festive firing on the eve of Eidul Fitr in the various localities of the district, said police.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat told reporters that the district police had launched an anti-drive campaign against festive firing on Chand Raat in the various areas of the district where banners were inscribed with slogans against festive firing. The DPO said that 27 people had been arrested for the festive firing while 63 were recovered.

