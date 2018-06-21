Thu June 21, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

PKF to hold memorial kabaddi on 25h

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is holding a Yaadgare-e-Shuhada Kabaddi match on June 25. Secretary PKF Mohammad Rana disclosed on Wednesday the match is also being organised to pay homage baba-i-kabaddi Ali Mohammad Khawaja. Pakistan Greens will take on Pakistan Whites in this exhibition match to be played on June 25 at Sahiwal’s Dera Tahir Waheed Jutt. The match will start at 5.00 pm and will be participated by Pakistan’s leading international players.

