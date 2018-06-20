Caretaker setup to ensure transparent elections

Rawalpindi: The caretaker Punjab Government will ensure holding of fare and transparent elections in the province and fulfil other responsibilities assigned to it.

This was stated by Punjab caretaker Minister for Food and agriculture Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while talking to newsmen during his visit to the Holy Family Hospital and delegations of traders community from Rawalpindi and Islamabad. On arrival at the hospital, Sardar Tamveer Ilyas visited emergency ward, enquired about health of patients and distributed gifts amongst them.

Sardar Tanveer who also holds portfolios of Planning and Development, Forestry Livestock and Fisheries told newsmen that that the caretaker Government of Punjab led by Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari was very well aware of mandate. However, he said the upcoming elected Government would require spending more in the health sector.

The management of the hospital briefed the minister about facilities being provided to patients Meanwhile, talking to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Shaikh Aamir Waheed, Senior Vice President Naveed Malik, ex FPCCI presidents Muhammad Zubair Malik and Abdul Rauf Alam, the caretaker minister said Punjab province could play a key role in increasing export of agricultural produce and for that purpose, the farmers community should get more incentives. He pointed out that by increasing per acre yield, East Punjab province was meeting food requirements of the whole country while extra produce was being exported in huge quantity.