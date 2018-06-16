New Sindh chief secretary meets governor, CM

KARACHI: The newly-posted chief secretary of Sindh, Azam Sulaiman, called on Governor Mohammad Zubair at the Governor House here on Friday, with the latter stressing that the July 25 general elections would be of immense importance for the country’s future course of action.

The two discussed the law and order situation in the province, steps for peaceful completion of the electoral process, foolproof security on the polling day and other matters of mutual interests.

The governor said that the next general elections were of immense importance for the country as the same would determine the future path of Pakistan.

July 25 would be a significant milestone in the history of Pakistan, he observed.

He said that every possible step must be taken to ensure a peaceful electoral process with foolproof secretary on the polling day.

Chief Secretary Sulaiman said every measure would be adopted to ensure peaceful, transparent, free and fair elections in the province. The maintenance of law and order would be a priority to ensure active participation of the masses in the polls, he added.

Earlier, the chief secretary met caretaker chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman at the CM House.

Both the authorities discussed steps required to be taken in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct the general elections 2018 in a fair, free, and peaceful manner. The measures include a ban on official transfers and postings.

The chief secretary expressed his resolve to fully observe the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting the general elections in a lawful and regulated manner.

The caretaker chief minister greeted the new chief secretary on assuming his new position in the province.