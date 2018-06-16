Sat June 16, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Waste lifted

In a bid to keep the city clean in Ramazan as well as during the upcoming Eid holidays, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) took special measures and lifted around 30,000 tonne waste from almost all the nine towns of the city. LWMC Senior Manager Murtaza Choudhry said 220 sanitary workers were deployed in two shifts along with waste collection equipment, and special arrangements were made for mechanical sweeping and washing of the surrounding areas of the 32 bazaars.

