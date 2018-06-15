Bandits injure two men

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Two bandits injured two people over resistance. The robbers entered the cellphone shop of Chaudhry Meraj at Haveli Lakha and injured him and a passer-by when Meraj put up resistance. Later, the locals blocked the Haveli-Head Sulemanki Road against the incident. —Correspondent
OKARA: Two bandits injured two people over resistance. The robbers entered the cellphone shop of Chaudhry Meraj at Haveli Lakha and injured him and a passer-by when Meraj put up resistance. Later, the locals blocked the Haveli-Head Sulemanki Road against the incident. —Correspondent
Comments