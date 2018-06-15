Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bandits injure two men

OKARA: Two bandits injured two people over resistance. The robbers entered the cellphone shop of Chaudhry Meraj at Haveli Lakha and injured him and a passer-by when Meraj put up resistance. Later, the locals blocked the Haveli-Head Sulemanki Road against the incident. —Correspondent

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar