Islamabad to have 600 Eid congregations

Islamabad : With around Eidul Fitr congregations planned at around 600 small and big places, mostly mosques, in Islamabad’s rural and urban areas, Faisal Masjid will host the biggest such gathering in the city as usual.

Professor Tahir Hakeem of the Faculty of Shariah and Law at the International Islamic University, Islamabad, will deliver the Eid sermon at 7am before leading prayer amid tight security checks all over the place.

Mostly, Eid prayers will be offered in the city at 7:00am. However, the prayer timing has also been fixed for 6:45am, 7:15am and 7:30am at some places of worship.

Though it's not clear about Eid day, experts insist the two-day festival will begin on June 16. The country’s main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, will meet tomorrow (Thursday) for the Shawal's moon sighting and thus, deciding about the start of Eid.

The weatherman said the climate record showed that the Thursday weather was expected to be partly cloudy in most parts of the country and therefore, there was a likelihood of Eid falling on Saturday.