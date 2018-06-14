‘No PML-N voter in rural Lahore’

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party ticket holder from PP-164 Tahir Majeed Mayo has said that PML-N stands nowhere now in the rural parts of Lahore and the voters will reject it in the upcoming general elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Tahir Majeed Mayo stated that PML-N had never shown respect for its voters, rather it deceived nation through false promises in the last general elections. He said the area of the provincial metropolis, particularly the sides of Jallo, Barki and other adjoining parts had become a picture of neglect due to the apathy of the PML-N. Tahir Majeed stated the former Punjab chief minister was no more acceptable by the people of the bordering areas of Lahore where the voters would elect the people of their own choice. Tahir Mayo has recently joined the PPP and is contesting as a candidate from PP-164.