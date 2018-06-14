GCU VC gets additional charge of Narowal varsity

LAHORE: Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Vice Chancellor of Govt College University Lahore, has been given additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, University of Narowal.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday by the Punjab Higher Education Department after the approval of Chancellor/Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana.

According to the notification, Prof Hassan Shah will hold the additional charge of the post till the appointment of regular Vice Chancellor at University of Narowal. Prof Shah is an eminent physicist and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

He has done post-doctoral fellowships at several reputed foreign institutions including the University of Sussex London, International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Trieste, Italy and the Space Physics Institute, Rome. He still has research collaborations with top institutions of the world and proudly overall impact factor of his research papers exceeds 200.

Eid prayers: Eidul-Fitr prayers at Punjab University Jamia Mosque, Quaid-e-Azam (New) Campus will be offered at 7am. Dr Hafiz Muhammad Muaaz will lead the prayers, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

research project: Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences has won an environmental research project from Higher Education Commission of Pakistan worth Rs 3.7m.

CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid had proposed the research project titled “reduction in air emissions through modifications and improve efficiency in firing of brick kiln units”.

In a press statement, Dr Sajid Rashid said that the research was based on programme identification and inter-disciplinary research with practical application for the betterment of the society. He said it was an honour for PU to win the research project for saving environment and improving work conditions at brick kiln units.

Eid holidays: Punjab University will remain closed from Friday June 14 to Tuesday June 19 on account of Eidul Fitr holidays. However, additional holiday of June 19 will be compensated/ adjusted with some other holiday as and when it would require.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Director General Usman Anwar has said the commission is putting in all efforts to resolve the issues of expatriate Pakistanis.

A comprehensive policy is being pursued in this regard, he said while chairing the fortnightly meeting of OPC. The matters pertaining to pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis in different departments were discussed and the DG issued instructions to the officers concerned to vigorously pursue the cases.

The officers apprised the meeting of the progress on the complaints referred to different departments. Two committees headed by the director revenue and director legal, OPC, were formed to monitor, review and dispose of the pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi and other officers attended the meeting. Office-bearers: General body of Medical Teachers Association has chosen its president and general-secretary for Lahore General Hospital, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College and Post Graduate Medical Institute.

According to a notification, Professor of Surgery Dr Farooq Afzal will be the president and Prof Farhat Naz will be the general-secretary while all other existing office-bearers would continue their working on their portfolios.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the newly-elected office-bearers Prof Farooq Afzal and Prof Farhat Naz have pledged to work for the betterment of all these institutions and try to improve their standard as well.

The said doctors would be given more platforms at national and international level for medical research and latest treatment methods. Prof Farooq Afzal and Dr Farhat Naz expressed their gratitude on expressing trust on their abilities. These posts fell vacant after the retirement of Prof Dr Israr Ahmed, president and Dr Sikandar Hayat Gondal, general-secretary.