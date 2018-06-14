PTCL hosts community Iftar nationwide

ISLAMABAD: PTCL’s in-house volunteer force PTCL Razakaar hosted community Iftars nationwide. Iftar meals were laid out for people at mosques, hospitals, old age homes and labour communities. The company was able to reach out to approximately 13,000 beneficiaries across the country.

PTCL catered for fasting communities in far-flung areas such as Sorange in Balochistan, Ghalla Mandi in Punjab, Tharparkar in Sindh and DI Khan in KPK as well as travellers and less privileged people in the heart of cities such as the Clock Tower of Faisalabad.

PTCL Razakaars were able to spread smiles across people tending to their ailing family members at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, DHQ and Lady Hospital in DI Khan, Civil Hospital Gujranwala, DHQ Hospital Khanewal, Nishtar Hospital Multan and the Civil Hospital Larkana. The largest Iftar meal was laid out at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad where 1000 visitors were treated and served by the company’s volunteers. Iftars were also hosted at the Jamia Masjid Larkana, Gujrat and Abbotabad.

This is the second year of the PTCL Razakaar programme. Approximately 600 volunteers registered under the drive are regularly engaged in community service initiatives each quarter. President and CEO, PTCL, Dr Daniel Ritz appreciated the efforts of the PTCL Razakaar force, saying, “It was commendable how we managed to reach out to people truly in need, even in most remote areas, across the country. PTCL is humbled to contribute positively to society and will continue philanthropic initiatives with the same zeal and fervour.”

The Razakaar Programme emerged as an integral part of the company’s CSR initiatives as the company plans to undertake many activities covering Health, Education, Youth Development, Inclusion, Environment and Disaster Response.