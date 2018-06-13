Aseefa to contest by-polls

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto will not contest the upcoming general election, but will instead contest by-poll from the Lyari constituency in case her brother and PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, bags two seats from Sindh in the general election, Geo News reported. According to sources, the party has decided that if Bilawal, who is contesting for multiple seats, wins from both Lyari and Larkana, he will vacate the former one. Aseefa will then stand in by-poll in the constituency.