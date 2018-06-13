Driving facilitation centre

LAHORE: CTO Rai Ijan launched a new driving facilitation centre at Lahore High Court Bar for lawyers and citizens on Tuesday. Former president Bar Ahsan Bhoon and Anwar ul Haq Punnon were also present. Rai Ijaz said that 18 driving facilitation centers had been established in the City for the convenience of citizens at their doorsteps. Meanwhile, at least 2100 men and women passed out after completing training under Trained Drivers Safe Road Program of City Traffic Police Lahore on Tuesday. Out of the total 994 women were declared successful. The passing out ceremony was held at Alhamra Hall. CTO Rai Ijaz said the programme would help hundreds of youth to secure jobs.