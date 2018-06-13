Mardan to run bus service for women

MARDAN: The provincial government has decided to start bus service for women in the Mardan district.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Usman Mahsud said while chairing a meeting at his office in connection with the “Sakura Women Buses project”.

Assistant Commissioner Imran Khan and other official were present as well. The deputy commissioner added that UN and United Nations Office for Project Services were technical supporters while Japanese government was financial supporter of the project.

The official said that it was only women’s bus project but boys under the age of 12 years accompanying their mothers or sisters could also utilize the transport service.

He said the busses would be parked at the Abdul Wali Khan University Garden Campus.

In the initial stages five stops have been established for the buses including Toru CNG, Bacha Khan Chowk, Malakand Chowk, Mukam Chowk and Baghdada Chowk.