Kashif, Ashab annex SNGPL squash titles

LAHORE: Kashif Asif and Ashab Irfan won senior and junior titles respectively of the second SNGPL Ramazan Championship 2018 here at the Punjab Squash Complex.

In senior category some good squash was seen between two upcoming young players Moin Rauf and Kashif Asif. Moin Rauf won first set but failed to win next three. Kashif was most of the time and won last three sets in 25 minutes. Final Scores in favour of Kashif were 8/11, 11/1, 11/3, 11/4. In the junior category final Ashab Irfan beat Junaid Khan in a very well- contested encounter 12/10, 11/9, 11/9.

Chief guest of the finals was Secretary Punjab Squash Association Sheraz Saleem. Also present on the occasion were PSA’s Tariq Malik, Sports officer SNGPL Muhammad Haroon and manager squash team SNGPL Farrukh Amin.