Pakistan is gift of ‘Lailatul Qadr’: Moosavi

Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that Pakistan is the gift of ‘Lailatul Qadr’ therefore no power on earth could cause any damage to it, says a press release.

‘Lailatul Qadr’ is a miracle of Allah, an invaluable gift and the clear-cut sign of Allah’s blessing on which the whole Muhammadi (SAAW) Ummah should be thankful. These views were expressed by him while addressing the ‘Mehfil Shab-e-Qadr’ here.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi while stating the value of ‘Lailatul Qadr’ said that the ‘Paighambar-e-Akram’ (SAAW) talked about four prophets (Ayub, Zakariya, Hazqail, Yusheh) of Bani Israel to his fellows that they continued worshipping day and night for 80 years.

The ‘Sahaba’ desired that they may have the same opportunity and they may have lived that long and to worship that much. On which the Holy Prophet (SAAW) told them that Allah through ‘Surah Al-Qadr’ has given a good news that worship of your night and that of your Zuriyyat for one night is better than one thousand months. He said that during the period of acceptance of ‘Shab-e-Qadr’ it is obligatory for every Muslim to seek forgiveness and seek strength to remain attached with the religion of Islam.