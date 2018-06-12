PTI Mansehra leaders oppose tickets for female contenders

MANSEHRA: PTI Mansehra chapter has warned party leadership to withdraw tickets from female contenders and award them to other local leaders. "Our culture and traditions never allow us to award party tickets to female contenders and if the tickets are not withdrawn and given to rightful contenders, we would be left with no other option but to besiege Banigala residence of Imran Khan," Razaullah Khan, district vice-president of PTI, told a meeting on Monday.

The participants of the meeting formed a 12-member committee to sort out differences among the tickets aspirants. The meeting, besides others, was attended by former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shahzada Gustasab Khan, district senior vice president Taimur Raza and vice president Razaullah Khan.

Razaullah said that a female contender was awarded a party ticket in PK-34, which was unacceptable to workers as if the ticket was not withdrawn from her, PTI would lose the seat.

Taimur Raza, speaking on the occasion, said that both aspirants, Shahzada Gustasab Khan and Saeed Khan, should sit together and decide to whom the party ticket should be issued but they do not accept the female contender there.

Gustasab later submitted his nomination papers for PK-34, where PTI awarded ticket to a female contender Zahida Sabeel and in NA-13 where it is backing an independent contender and dissident of PML-N, Saleh Mohammad Khan.

The PTI has also issued a ticket to a female contender Maria Fatima for PK-34 following differences among local leaders.