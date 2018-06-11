Greens to face Lines in hockey final

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Greens and Peshawar Lines marched into the final of the KP Ramazan Cup Hockey at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar.

The event that is being staged in collaboration with KPK Sports Board and KPK Hockey Association saw Lines beating Peshawar Blues 3-1 in the first semi-final.

Lines gave brilliant account of themselves as the team stormed on the Blues’ defence time and again with Amjad scoring the opener in the first half. Haroon doubled the lead for Lines with Ziaur Rehman reducing the margin for Blues.

Fawad put the match beyond Blues’ reach, netting the third for Lines late in the second half. In the second semi-final, Greens edged out Tigers 3-2 to earn a place in the final.

Following neck and neck battle that saw both teams getting locked at 2-2 five minutes prior to final whistle, Shan scored the winner for Greens to earn them a place in the final against Lines. Zahir Shah, president KPK Hockey, was the guest of honour on the occasion.