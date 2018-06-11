AO Clinic to face Sparco Paints in final

KARACHI: AO Clinic set up final date with Sparco Paints, beating Khyber Zalmi by 13 runs in the second semi-final of Dr MA Shah Trophy here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Friday.

After opting to bat first, AO Clinic posted 151-7 in 20 overs with Shehbaz Javed scoring a-run-a-ball 47 which had three sixes and a couple of fours. Nadeem Javed blasted a rapid 23-ball 43, smacking four sixes and two fours. Left-arm spinner Waseem Qureshi got 3-15.

Khyber Zalmi were folded for 138 in the last over of their innings.Dawood Khan blasted 62-ball 74, hitting four sixes and four boundaries. Waseem Qureshi made 14 with two fours. Spinner Haider Ali got 3-21, while Sadat Munir picked 2-22.