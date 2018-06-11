Large screens being set up for Lyari’s football buffs

KARACHI: Large screens are being installed at major grounds and several streets of Lyari to enable die-hard football lovers to watch the FIFA World Cup matches.

The 32-team mega event begins in Moscow from June 14. “Large screens are being installed at five or six grounds and different streets in Lyari so that people could enjoy watching World Cup matches,” DMC South Chairman Malik Fayyaz told ‘The News’ in a brief chat here on Sunday.

“Bizenjo Park, Gabol Park, Ahmed Shah Bukhari Road, Hassan Lashkari and at a few other places screens are being installed,” Malik was quick to add.“When I was nazim, we held a special programme at Chakiwara during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and gave shields to great international footballers of Pakistan. This time we also intend to organise such a programme,” Malik said. Meanwhile, at various streets of Lyari emotional football supporters have already started pasting posters of different teams.