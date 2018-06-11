Guardiola hits back at Toure’s racism jibes

MADRID: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at Yaya Toure denying accusations he’s racist in an interview on Spanish television.

“He knows I’m not,” insisted Guardiola when asked about Toure’s previous claims the Spaniard “has problems with Africans”.“What do you want me to do,” added Guardiola in an interview with TV3.

“We were together for two years. (He had) 365 and 365 (days) to tell me (his feelings). It’s not important, it doesn’t matter.”Ivorian international midfielder Toure had told France Football magazine earlier this week that he had questioned whether his skin “colour” had contributed to him being little used by Guardiola during City’s record breaking run to the Premier League title last season.

“He insists he has no problems with black players, because he is too intelligent to be caught out,” Toure had said.“But when you realise that he has problems with Africans wherever he goes, I ask myself questions.”Toure also pointed to the treatment his compatriot Wilfried Bony received when Guardiola arrived at City.