Maxwell close to big score despite poor run: Langer

LONDON: Australia coach Justin Langer is confident Glenn Maxwell is close to “a very big score” despite two single-figure innings to start the tour of England which follow on from a lean IPL, but admitted he faces some tough selection decisions before the first ODI at The Oval.

Maxwell made 1 and 3 in the two warm-up matches against Sussex and Middlesex, falling to spin on both occasions, but Langer called his work behind the scenes as “literally outstanding” as he aims to cement a return to the ODI set-up.

Early in the England tour, Maxwell has been the least convincing of Australia’s batting options that have been given a chance.Langer admitted the lack of runs was a concern but believed that he will come good.

“He is [a worry] but that said I have been super impressed with Glenn Maxwell, his preparation has been literally outstanding. I would be very surprised if he doesn’t get a very big score very soon.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Glenn Maxwell but I have been incredibly impressed with the way he goes about his business and even the way he has been batting in the nets.” —Agencies