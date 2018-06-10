Sattar doubts polls to be impartial

With two days left to file nomination forms for the elections, so far 90 aspirants have submitted their papers to contest for Sindh Assembly seats and 24 others for National Assembly seats, provincial election commissioner Yousaf Khattak said on Saturday.

Nomination forms started being issued on January 4. On the sixth day of the exercise, MQM-Pakistan PIB Colony chief Dr Farooq Sattar, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Hussain Mehanti and others submitted their papers to the returning officers.

Sattar submitted his forms for NA-241 (Korangi-III), NA-245 (East-IV) and NA-247 (South-II). From the platform of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Mehanti filed his papers for NA-245 and NA-247. Former Pakistan president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf obtained his form for NA-247 through a representative.

Sattar later told the media that he fears that the elections may not be impartial. He said the cases of the controversial population census and delimitations are pending, and until they are decided there is no hope of transparent polls.

He also said the decision regarding where he will contest the general elections from will be taken at a later date.

According to unofficial reports, over 160 forms have been submitted, with more than 1,500 forms issued.

Khattak told the media that most of the aspirants were unable to fill in their forms. He wondered that when they cannot do this properly, how they can legislate in the assemblies.

The election commissioner asked political parties to submit their priority lists to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as soon as possible, saying that only the MQM-P had submitted theirs.

Regarding the University of Karachi teachers who have announced that they will not perform election duties, he said they can face legal action over their refusal.

He said that according to Article 220 of the Constitution, all public institutions are required to assist the ECP in conducting polls. He asked the KU vice-chancellor to submit a list of teachers willing to perform electoral duties to the deputy commissioner.