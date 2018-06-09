Budget for Swat University approved

PESHAWAR: The third Senate meeting of the Swat University on Friday approved the annual revised budget of the university for fiscal year 2017-18 as well the estimated budget 2018-19. Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra presided over the meeting at the Governor's House here. The meeting was also attended by Swat University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M. Jamal Khan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Higher Education and other members of the senate. The governor was briefed about the salient features of the budget and working of the university. The Senate reviewed and approved the budget.