Fri June 08, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2018

Squash team named for Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam has topped the squash trials for Asian Games as four were picked for the event starting in Indonesia from August 23.

Tayyab was followed by Hamad Fareed, Israr Ahmed and Asem Khan. The four would make Pakistan men’s team for the Asian Games. Farhan Mehboob finished fifth with Farhan Zaman ending up with wooden spoon in the trials.

