SNGPL Ramazan Squash begins today

LAHORE: The 2nd SNGPL Ramazan Squash Championship will start on June 8 here at the Punjab Squash Complex. According to information provided by SNGPL sports cell Secretary Ashraf Nadeem the event will be contested in two main categories in which 50 players from Punjab will participate. In junior category 32 players are drawn in Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 age groups. In senior category Under-17, Under-19 and Men`s Senior players are have been included. Asim Amin will be tournament referee.