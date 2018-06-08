Malaysia plans arrest of financier Jho Low for graft probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has issued an arrest warrant for financier Low Taek Jho, wanted for questioning in a graft probe involving former prime minister Najib Razak and state fund 1MDB, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Malaysian authorities are also preparing warrants for two more individuals, including a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, Roger Ng, Bloomberg added.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has issued an arrest warrant for Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, a director of SRC International, a former unit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and is preparing warrants for the fund´s ex-chief, Shahrol Halmi, Bloomberg said.

The anti-graft agency, a lawyer for Low, or Jho Low as he is popularly known, and Shahrol did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative of MACC declined to comment to Bloomberg. Reuters was unable to reach Ng and Nik Faisal immediately. Bloomberg said the four individuals had not been charged with wrongdoing, and it was not clear what suspicions underpinned the warrants. On Thursday, MACC issued a notice for Low and Nik Faisal to contact it immediately to help in its investigation.