Bengaluru : Gold prices inched up on Thursday as the euro rose to 2-week highs against the U.S. dollar, with investors waiting for meetings of key central banks and the U.S.-North Korea summit all due next week.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,297.46 per ounce by 0703 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were largely unchanged at $1,301.50 per ounce.
The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.3 percent to 93.388. The euro climbed to two-week highs against many of its rivals on Thursday, on rising bets the European Central Bank (ECB) may announce it will wind down its stimulus programme by year-end as early as next week.
"A strong euro means a weaker dollar, so that´s definitely the reason that gold is firm," said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at CIBC Standard Bank.
