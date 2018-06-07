UHS announces MBBS exams calendar

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday announced MBBS examination calendar for 2018. According to the notification, first professional MBBS annual exams 2018 for all affiliated medical colleges will start on 10 November, second professional on 02 October, third professional on 12 October, fourth professional on 26 October and final professional MBBS annual exams will start on November 27.