Private protocols

Not too long ago, private security guards were unheard of because the state provided security. Over the years, the state has stopped performing one of its primary duties: to provide security. As a result, private guards have been a necessity. This is a sad reflection of the state’s incompetence. More often than not, only powerful people enjoy full protection from uniformed policemen. Security companies are now doing business and are expanding by the day. Many of these companies are owned and run by retired servicemen.

It is unfortunate that the government pays no attention to the plight of former servicemen employed as security guards. These personnel are paid poorly, get no benefits and work 12-hour shifts without the mandatory overtime pay. It is time the government agencies took notice of the maltreatment of security guards by their employers.

Brig (r) Sher Khan

Rawalpindi