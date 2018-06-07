Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Private protocols

Not too long ago, private security guards were unheard of because the state provided security. Over the years, the state has stopped performing one of its primary duties: to provide security. As a result, private guards have been a necessity. This is a sad reflection of the state’s incompetence. More often than not, only powerful people enjoy full protection from uniformed policemen. Security companies are now doing business and are expanding by the day. Many of these companies are owned and run by retired servicemen.

It is unfortunate that the government pays no attention to the plight of former servicemen employed as security guards. These personnel are paid poorly, get no benefits and work 12-hour shifts without the mandatory overtime pay. It is time the government agencies took notice of the maltreatment of security guards by their employers.

Brig (r) Sher Khan

Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar