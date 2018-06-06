Prices of essentials go up in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Terming the price control committee as useless, the consumers on Tuesday lamented that the prices of commodities including meat and chickens were going up in Landikotal bazaar during Ramazan.

The price control committee constituted ahead of Ramazan had fixed prices of the food items and distributed it to all shops in Landikotal bazaar. However, the residents said the prices of edibles had increased manifold in markets in Ramazan.

Two consumers, Aftab Ahmad Khan and Musa Khan, alleged that despite the resuming import of sheep from Afghanistan, the butchers in Landikotal bazaar did not decrease the prices of meat.

“The price control committee completely failed to maintain the prices as per the price lists issued by local administration,” said Musa Khan, a local resident.

He said still butchers and chicken sellers were charging extra money from consumers. He said the price of meat was fixed Rs900 per 1200 grams but the butchers were not following the official price.