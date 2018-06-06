Anti-judiciary remarks: Ahsan tenders unconditional apology

By News desk

LAHORE: Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday submitted before a Lahore High Court full bench his written reply to a contempt notice and reiterated that he had complete regard for the courts and always bowed down before the law.

Ahsan appeared before the bench along with his counsel Azam Nazir Tarar who urged the bench to discharge the contempt proceedings against the former minster. During the hearing, the bench remarked that judiciary was bad because of the Panama verdict but good for issuing judgment in favour of Khawaja Asif.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, head of the bench, told the former minister that he could have adopted legal course if he had any reservation with the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan but he did not do so.

Ahsan said he never thought of disgracing or disobeying the courts. He said being former interior minister he was conversant to some information about some foreign elements conspiring against the country’s stability. “We all have to work together for the stability of the country,” he added. “Did you ever teach this lesson to other leaders of your party,” the judge asked the former minister referring to anti-judiciary speeches of Danial Aziz, Talal Chaudhry, Nehal Hashmi and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“Do not punish me for the sins of others,” Ahsan said to the bench and added that what he did was not intentional. The former minister also tendered his unconditional apology before the bench. On the bench’s order, video of the former minister’s objectionable speech was also exhibited in the court on an electronic projector. The bench adjourned the hearing till June 11.

The bench had issued a notice to the former minister to explain ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks he made apparently in response to observations by Chief Justice Nisar about his (minster) involvement in appointment of the vice-chancellor at a women university. Talking to the reporters outside the court, Ahsan said they didn’t need any book as Imran Khan had already proved himself as ‘naïve’ and he was not able to lead the country.

He said Reham Khan and Imran Khan remained husband and wife and they [PML-N leaders] didn’t ask them to tie the knot, therefore, they [PML-N leaders] should not be dragged into it. “U-turn on the issue interim chief minister is a proof that he is naïve,” said Ahsan, adding, “We don’t need any scandal for the elections.”

He also indicated that they would not go to the court against PTI for the allegations it had levelled against them, saying there were many problems which must be solved.