Three men charged with murder over China-cutting plot arrested

The paramilitary force announced on Tuesday arrests of three men who had allegedly gunned down a person over a China-cutting plot.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers conducted a raid in a locality in Surjani Town, and, after facing resistance, arrested Aslam alias Hyderabadi. The initial interrogation showed that Aslam along with his associates had murdered Shahid alias Passport on May 1, 2018, in Korangi No. 5. He identified his associates as Nooruddin alias Arshi and Imran alias Ganja and Rashid.

Acting on information he provided, paramilitary soldiers raided Shah Faisal and Korangi areas and arrested Nooruddin and Rashid. They also seized a 30-bore pistol, the murder weapon, and a motorcycle from their possession. The arrested men also admitted murdering Salahuddin on April 18, 2018, in Korangi’s Sector-51D over a dispute on a China-cutting plot.

NAB arrests ex-engineer

The National Accountability Bureau’s Sindh chapter arrested a man, Ali Asghar Banbhan, after the cancellation of his bail plea by the Supreme Court in Islamabad, said a press release.

Ali Asghar Banbhan, former assistant engineer (BPS-17) of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE), Government of Sindh, was wanted in a reference filed against him on charges of accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income.

During his service, he had allegedly acquired agricultural lands, several plots in Mehrabpur and Karachi, including Bahria Town and DHA, and carried out several bank transactions that proved the amounts had been accumulated unjustifiably. The total worth of the assets accumulated by the accused beyond known sources are estimated to be Rs251 million.