Atrocities in Gaza

It has been more than a decade since the illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has been involved in gross human rights violations. Several Palestinians have been killed while thousands have been detained unlawfully. In April, a 41-day hunger strike was launched by around 1,500 Palestinian prisoners and detainees to demand better conditions and family visits. But their protest was met with even stricter punishments. Israel’s atrocities know no bounds. It has killed protesters who took part in the Great March of Return. What is even more tragic is the fact that Israeli snipers didn’t even spare journalists and paramedics.

A few days ago, Israel forces killed a 21-year-old paramedic, Razan Ashraf al-Najjar. The brave girl was on the field helping the injured. Her death should wake Muslim-majority countries from their deep slumber. They should stand united and urge the UN to take action against this grave violation of human rights.

Faiqa Ali Chughtai

Bahawalpur