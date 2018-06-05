Tue June 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

One Unit win SSB Ramadan Basketball championship

KARACHI: One Unit were crowned champions when they defeated Omega 42-39 in the final of the Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Ramadan Basketball Championship here at floodlit Arambagh court on Sunday night.

At half time the score was 19-19. Talal Ahmed once again played a key role for the winners by scoring 15 points.Tashfeen Zaidi made 13 points, while Kashif Sarwari contributed nine.

For Omega, Uzair Nadeem (15), Taimur Zaheer (8) and Tahir Naqash (4) were the main contributors. Tashfeen was declared the man of the match, while Talal was adjudged the man of the tournament.

Comments

