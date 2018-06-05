PBF rubbishes reports of allowing boxing league

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) on Monday clarified that it had not allowed anyone to organise any boxing league in the country.

There have been reports about a boxing league in Pakistan, but PBF has not given approval for such a league, it said in a press release. PBF has not received any request from any individual or organisation to conduct a national or international boxing league, it said.

“The PBF is committed to take measure against such fallacy,” it said. The PBF said that it would hold a league as per its constitution to benefit elite and young pugilists but not for vested interests of a few. “All the events in Pakistan shall be governed by AIBA rules, including but not limited to WADA rules, to protect our pugilists from scandalous and misleading elements who are only seeking financial and personal benefits instead of promotion of boxing in Pakistan,” the PBF said.