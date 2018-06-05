Transparency wanted

The general elections are likely to be held in July. The main concern that people have is whether these polls will be transparency. Most people are under the impression that the electoral system in our country is rigged. Similar allegations are made against parties who win the elections. Opposition parties encourage people to take to the streets and protest against the alleged malpractice. This leads to road blocks that paralyse people’s lives.

The caretaker government should ensure free and fair elections. The ECP should also consider using digital and advanced methods for voting.

Areej Ansari

Karachi