Asfandyar wants Pakhtun-dominated areas in Balochistan included in KP

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) head Asfandyar Wali Khan vowed on Sunday to include the Pakhtun-dominated areas of Balochistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to continue the journey of unity of the Pakhtuns, which has been started with the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with the province.

“The merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a dream of our elders. Inclusion of Pakhtun-dominated areas of Balochistan into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will help Pakhtuns become a big power,” he said.

The ANP chief was talking to a delegation of the Fata Youth Jirga, which was led by its chief, Inayatullah Khan.

Asfandyar Wali Khan praised the Jirga for the efforts for the merger of Fata with KP. “Had this Jirga not been there, we would have not succeeded in achieving the merger goal,” he added.

The ANP chief said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment gave a proper name to this province and the federating units achieved powers.

“This amendment should be protected. The provinces would not be able to function even for two days if this amendment was undone,” he added.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that elections in Fata should be held with rest of the country. “There is no logic in holding elections in Fata next year now when these have been made part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Fata should be given representation in the provincial cabinet as well,” he went on to say.