Frank Rive clinch Ramazan Basketball

LAHORE: Frank Rive were the clear winners of the Ramzanul Mubarak Basketball Tournament organized by the district basketball association of Lahore at Don Basco School courts.

Frank Five after going even at many an occasion with the other finalist team DHA won the match 70-64. Both the teams were locked 46-all at the first session. In the second half after going even at around 12-all, the teams Frank Five went ahead to ultimately win 24-18.

Hafiz Umer provided edge to the winning team with his 30 points contribution while Salman Butt managed 22 points from the losing side to be the best performer of his team. Later in the end chief guest Khawaja Tahir Zia gave the prizes among the top players and the winning teams. Earlier in the semi-finals Frank Five beat Don Basco Urdu Medium A and DHA defeated Don Basco English Medium A.