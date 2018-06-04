Narrow win for Peshawar Tigers in Ramazan Hockey

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Tigers edged out Peshawar Lions by a solitary goal as KPK Ramzan Cup Hockey Festival got under way at the Lala Ayub Hockey Ground of Peshawar Sports Complex the other day.

Mohammad Zahid netted the all-important goal for Tigers in the dying moments of the match. Both teams tried hard to go in front with none succeeded in taking the lead till Zahid struck the winner in the last minutes of the match.

Over 150 players from all over the province are representing different teams in the Ramzan Cup.Hockey Ramzan Cup is part of the sports festival in organized by KPK Sports Board in which badminton, football and other games will also be contested.

Director General KP Sports Junaid Khan on inaugurating of the event stressed on youth to take full advantage of the Festival by putting in their best efforts. “We are providing this opportunity to youth in an effort to improve overall standard of sports in the province. Hopefully players would fully utilize the opportunity,” he said.

Junaid Khan added that all divisions in the province will be having artificial turf for hockey. “Over hundred million more would be spent on artificial turfs for remaining divisions.”Besides Zahir Shah, president KPK Hockey, others who were present on the occasion were Hydatullah (Secretary KPK Hockey), Jafar Shah, former national players Yasir Islam, Ziaur Rehman Benuri, Sajjad Rasheed and many others were also present on the occasion.