Mamnoon to meet Xi, Putin during SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain will have bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidents of Central Asian states in Chinese coastal city of Qingdao in Eastern Chinese Shandong province later this week where the leaders will be gathering for 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
Comments