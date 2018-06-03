Pak pugilist starts training at Floyd Mayweather boxing gym: Waseem upbeat to beat Mthalane in IBF bout

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem on Saturday started his training at the Floyd Mayweather Junior Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, United States, for preparing for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title bout later this summer.

“Yes, I trained today,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 30-year-old will face Moruti Mthalane of South Africa in the IBF world title bout on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. The title was left vacant by Filipino fighter Donnie Nietes, who held the crown for several years before rising to the super flyweight category. Waseem-Moruti fight was previously set as an elimination bout but after Donnie Nietes vacated the belt the fight was elevated to IBF flyweight title bout. Waseem fasts and trains at the same time. “You know it’s not easy to train hard in Ramadan when you fast. But through the help of God I am managing both,” the fighter said. There is hardly 41 days left when Waseem will face the South African but the fighter says that it is enough time for preparation.

“It’s enough time,” the 30-year old Quetta-born fighter said. “I am physically well-prepared. I have come here for sparring and will do it till the end. I will move to Kuala Lumpur for the fight from here,” the 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist said. Waseem initially wanted to train in England but changed his stance due to visa issue and rushed to Las Vegas on Thursday. He was received at the Las Vegas Airport by his coach Jeff Mayweather. Las Vegas-based Jeff is the uncle of world’s greatest fighter Mayweather Junior. Jeff was also Waseem’s coach during his precious stint under Korea-based AK Promotions.

A few months ago things looked bleak for Waseem when his flyweight world title bout against Japan’s Daigo Higa could not be arranged because of financial issues. But fortunes turned in favour of the boxer when England’s promoter Sean Gibbons arranged the IBF flyweight world title bout against the South African under Manny Pacquiao Promotions. Waseem turned pro in early 2015 after serving Pakistan for over a decade in amateur circuit and shot to fame when he won the WBC world sliver flyweight title by beating Jether Oliva of Philippines on July 17, 2016, in Korea.

In November the same year, he defended his crown by whacking Giemel Magramo of Philippines, also in Seoul. Waseem is confident of a victory over Moruti. “In-sha-Allah I will win the fight,” Waseem said.