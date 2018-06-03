One Unit, Omega in SSB Ramadan Cup basketball final

KARACHI: One Unit and Omega blasted their way into the final of the Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Ramadan Cup Basketball tournament here at the floodlit court at Arambagh on Friday night.

In the first semi-final, young-blooded One Unit overpowered Arambagh 48-44. Talal Ahmed played a key role in One Unit’s victory by scoring 21 points.

Kashif Sarwar (11 points) and Tashfen Zaidi (6 points) were the other main contributors.

Raj Kumar with 12 points was the leading scorer for the losers. Shahzeb (10 points) and Fazal Ahmed (8 points) were the other main contributors for Arambagh.

In the second semi-final, Omega snatched a 37-36 victory from fighting Askari Alphas.

Tahir Naqash was the star performer for the victorious side with 12 points, while Taimur Zaheer (9 points) and Mubashir Hassan (6 points) were the other distinguished contributors.

For the losers, Zainullah (17), Syed Bakhtiar Ahmed (11) and Shah Mir Zaheer (11) were the main contributors. The final is scheduled to be held at 10:30pm on Sunday (today).