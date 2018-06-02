Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man kills son in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man shot dead his son over property dispute in Marhaba Colony on Friday.

It was learnt that one Sher Zaman after exchanging harsh words fired at his son Saifur Rehman and Khalid in Marhaba Colony in the limits of the Saddar Police Station.

As a result, Saifur Khan was killed on the spot while Khalid escaped unhurt. The accused fled the scene. The police registered the case and started investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar