Man kills son in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man shot dead his son over property dispute in Marhaba Colony on Friday.

It was learnt that one Sher Zaman after exchanging harsh words fired at his son Saifur Rehman and Khalid in Marhaba Colony in the limits of the Saddar Police Station.

As a result, Saifur Khan was killed on the spot while Khalid escaped unhurt. The accused fled the scene. The police registered the case and started investigation.