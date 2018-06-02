Ex-DBA president dies at 100

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former district bar association (DBA) president Chaudhry M Sulan died here on Friday at the age of 100. He had graduated from Ludhiana Degree college in 1940. He then served for some years in Indian information department at Simla. He passed LLB from Punjab University in 1950 after migrated to Pakistan. He started his law practice at Toba. His nephew, an industrialist and editor of a local newspaper, M Aslam Bhangoo, told the reporters that his uncle had no major ailment, however, due to old age and listening problem, he had left the law practice few years ago. Former district bar association president Rana M Anwar said Sulan was an honest man and all the lawyers and judges had great respect for him. Although, he had property and farmland in his village Chak 327/JB, Bhalair but he never kept a car and always used his bicycle for travelling. A large number of citizens, lawyers, judges and former parliamentarians attended his funeral prayer. Quran khawani for the late will be held on Saturday (today) before Iftar at his residence.