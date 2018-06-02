PCI signs MoU with SECP to raise awareness on CPEC

Islamabad : The Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) at the SECP head office in Islamabad to raise awareness on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), says a press release.

The two parties agreed to mutual areas of collaboration including awareness on the investments coming in under the CPEC and the importance of Chinese language in the future. The MoU seeks to establish and institutionalised liaison between the two organisations and lay foundation for future cooperation.

The Pakistan-China Institute is the first of its kind non-governmental think-tank working exclusively on Pakistan-China Relations with special emphasis on CPEC. The SECP is a financial regulatory agency in Pakistan whose objective is to develop a modern and efficient corporate sector and a capital market based on efficient regulatory principles, in order to encourage economic growth in Pakistan.

The Executive Director of PCI, Mustafa Hyder Sayed laid emphasis on the importance of such collaborations, with relevance to CPEC. “There are many Chinese companies coming into Pakistan and they do not know the procedure of approaching the relevant institutions. With this collaboration, a one-window platform can be achieved to streamline the processes under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor”. The commissioner of the SECP, Shauzab Ali recognised the efforts put in by PCI to encourage cooperation between Pakistan and China and hoped to work together in helping the Chinese investors in Pakistan.

The event concluded with the MoU signing by Shauzab Ali and Mustafa Hyder Sayed in the presence of witnesses from both the SECP and PCI.