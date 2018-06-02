Sat June 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

CJ praises traffic warden

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has appreciated a traffic warden for helping a handicapped person on a wheelchair during traffic rush. Besides Traffic Warden Ibrar, the CJP also praised Model Town DSP Arif Butt and kotlakhpat incharge for performing fantastic duties. Chief Traffic officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad has announced 10,000 and CC-III certificate for Traffic Warden Ibrar. He said that traffic wardens were performing duties in 44 degree temperature to facilitate the public.

